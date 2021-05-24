Bank of China Limited (BACHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.624 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on BACHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

