FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of FTCI stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.46.
About FTC Solar
