Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Posted by on May 24th, 2021


Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.97 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

