Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.97 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 23.25 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

