MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

MOR opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

