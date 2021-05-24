Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

AVAH opened at $11.76 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

