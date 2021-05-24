First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

TECH opened at $409.35 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

