Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 3,878 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 29.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of TX opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 69.54%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

