Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,061,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,845 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $53,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,647,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.