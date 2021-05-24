Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 761.50. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

