Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

NYSE:DM opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on DM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

