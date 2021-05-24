Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.
NYSE:DM opened at $13.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.
Several research firms have recently commented on DM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Desktop Metal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.