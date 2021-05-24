Brighton Jones LLC Invests $206,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,820 shares of company stock worth $4,876,365. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $42.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

