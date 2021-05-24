Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 245,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,017,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,650,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

