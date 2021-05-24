Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 307 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

AON opened at $253.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.