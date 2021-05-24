Synthetix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $282.59 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $12.84 or 0.00035188 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $282.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $321.19 or 0.00880098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.89 or 0.09102320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00082279 BTC.

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

