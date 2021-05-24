Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $116.86

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO has a 1-year low of $91.56 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

