GINcoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $258,666.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,494.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.97 or 0.06187061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.74 or 0.01692685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00434492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00149055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.89 or 0.00646363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00434357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00360993 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

