Brokerages Set Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Price Target at €32.34

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.34 ($38.04).

VIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €29.54 ($34.75) on Friday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.19.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

