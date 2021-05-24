Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 165,483 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 81,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $887,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

