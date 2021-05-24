Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $327.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

