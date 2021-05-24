Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,000 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of CHPT opened at $23.68 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

