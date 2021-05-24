Clarus Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,287,000 after buying an additional 413,456 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $380.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.82. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

