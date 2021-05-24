Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,382 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Comerica by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 305,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

