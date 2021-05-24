Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81,920.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 193,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $295.00 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

