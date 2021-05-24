The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 13,256 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $59,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, ICAP lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

