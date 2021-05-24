Bank of Nova Scotia Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 154.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,922,015. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $173.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.72.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

