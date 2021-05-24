Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6,987.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $14,279,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.