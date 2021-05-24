Sigma Planning Corp Sells 408 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,917,824 shares of company stock valued at $539,503,006. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $161.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 129.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

