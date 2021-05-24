The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $72,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 106,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

