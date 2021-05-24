George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 8,087 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$117.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.43. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$119.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 8.4563839 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

