The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,676,392 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,676,392 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $62,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Total by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Total by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 646.2% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE:TOT opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.