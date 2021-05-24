Keybank National Association OH Sells 135 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153,609 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in FedEx by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $309.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $114.92 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

