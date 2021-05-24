Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG opened at $601.00 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $368.50 and a 52 week high of $633.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

