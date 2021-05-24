Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $237.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

