SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $342.04 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

