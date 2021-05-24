Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

