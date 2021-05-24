Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

