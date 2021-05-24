Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,017 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,558,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

