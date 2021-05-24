Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,010 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE:AB opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.