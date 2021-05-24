Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 891.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTB shares. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

CTB stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

