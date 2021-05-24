Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

