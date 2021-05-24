Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $99.40 Average PT from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. Crocs has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.