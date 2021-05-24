Brokerages Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target at $114.00

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.
IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.
In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.70. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.
