Brokerages Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target at $114.00

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iRobot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iRobot by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in iRobot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.70. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.