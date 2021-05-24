Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065,249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $94,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 113,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 61,031 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.