Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.8% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 240,070 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,342,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,756 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

