Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Geneva Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

AMZN stock opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,311.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

