Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.91 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $64.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

