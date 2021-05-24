Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.43 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.