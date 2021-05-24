Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,717,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $224.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.86. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $178.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.62.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

