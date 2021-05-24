Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

