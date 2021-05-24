Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.90% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. X-trackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

